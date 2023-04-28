New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Sanford Heisler Sharp and Barnow and Associates filed a data breach class action Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court against CHSPSC LLC, a service provider to hospitals and clinics associated with Community Health Systems Inc. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Jan. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable and health information of over a million patients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00420, Tatum et al v. CHSPSC, LLC.

Health Care

April 28, 2023, 5:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Glenda G. Corn

Lola Tatum

Richard Walck

Plaintiffs

Barnow And Associates, P.C.

Riley W. Prince

Sanford Heisler Sharp

defendants

CHSPSC, LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims