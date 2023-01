Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maynard, Cooper & Gale on Friday removed a consumer class action against 21st Mortgage Corp. to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Capstone Law, accuses the defendant of harassing borrowers repeatedly for installment payments in violation of the Rosenthal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case is 3:23-cv-00108, Tatick v. 21st Mortgage Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 20, 2023, 8:38 PM