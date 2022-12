Who Got The Work

Michael J. Diamond of Chartwell Law Offices has entered an appearance for Charles Pikulski and Christopher Pikulski in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit was filed Oct. 27 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Simon & Simon on behalf of Damien Tate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Chad F. Kenney, is 2:22-cv-04303, Tate v. Pikulski et al.

Pennsylvania

December 12, 2022, 10:06 AM