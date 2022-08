Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wanek Kirsch Davies LLC removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Hanover Insurance, Dollar General and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court on Friday. The suit was filed by John D. Sileo Law on behalf of Delisa Tate. The case is 2:22-cv-02759, Tate v. Glbj LLC et al.

Insurance

August 19, 2022, 3:07 PM