New Suit - Employment

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was sued Monday in Ohio Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit, filed by Spitz Law on behalf of Kennedy Tate, who claims that FCA failed notify her that she was entitled to use time under the Family and Medical Leave Act after testing positive for COVID-19. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01527, Tate v. FCA US, LLC.

Automotive

August 29, 2022, 5:38 PM