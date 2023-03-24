Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cesari Werner & Moriarty on Friday removed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Costco Wholesale and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Bulgucheva Law on behalf of Lisa Michele Tate, a Costco customer who alleges that she developed chronic shoulder pain due to an improperly administered COVID-19 vaccine which she received at a Costco store. The case is 5:23-cv-01399, Tate v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 24, 2023, 4:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Lisa Michele Tate

defendants

Costco Wholesale Corporation

defendant counsels

Cesari Werner & Moriarty

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims