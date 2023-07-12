New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bolthouse Farms, a food and beverage company specializing in fruit and vegetable-based products, was hit with a consumer class action on Wednesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and the Sultzer Law Group, alleges that the defendant's fruit smoothies contain harmful levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or 'PFAs,' also known as 'forever chemicals.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01038, Tate et al. v. Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 12, 2023, 6:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Lakema Tate

Richard Ortiz

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Wm. Bolthouse Farms, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct