New Suit - Trademark

'Original Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites' manufacturer Taste of Nature filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Doughp Inc. on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Buchalter, accuses the defendant of using the 'Cookie Dough Bites' mark to sell a confusingly similar product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00280, Taste of Nature Inc. v. Doughp Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 13, 2023, 7:18 PM