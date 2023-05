Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against EXL Service to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Byrnes, O'Hern & Heugle on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was denied opportunities and treated with hostility for taking medical leave. The case is 3:23-cv-02824, Tassinari v. Exl Service et al.

Technology

May 24, 2023, 12:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Marybeth Tassinari

defendants

ABC Corps. 1-10

Exl Service

John Does 1-10

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination