News From Law.com

The American Bar Association Plea Bargaining Task Force on Wednesday issued a new report concluding that 98% of criminal proceedings in the United States end in a plea bargain. The 2023 report, researched over three years by an impartial task force, says the country's justice system has come to rely on pleas to adjudicate cases more quickly, creating a more unjust, unfair, and opaque criminal justice system.

Illinois

February 22, 2023, 4:19 PM