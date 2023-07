Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Tollefson Bradley Mitchell & Melendi on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Amtrust North America and Associated Industries Insurance to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Manziel Law Offices on behalf of Hawthorn Suites, which challenges the rejection of liability claims stemming from a shooting incident. The case is 3:23-cv-01687, Tasacom Real Estate, LLC d/b/a Hawthorn Suites v. Amtrust North America, Inc. et al.

July 28, 2023, 8:49 PM

Tasacom Real Estate, LLC d/b/a Hawthorn Suites

Lisa A Manziel

Amtrust North America, Inc.

Associated Industries Insurance Company, Inc.

Tollefson Bradley Mitchell & Melendi LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute