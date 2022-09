New Suit

Coinbase, a digital currency wallet and trading platform, and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Vijay Tandon and Rahila Tarverdiyeva. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-05468, Tarverdiyeva et al v. Coinbase, Inc. et al.

Fintech

September 26, 2022, 6:24 PM