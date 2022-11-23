New Suit - Consumer Class Action

FCA US and parent company Stellantis were hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Finkelstein, Blankinship, Frei-Pearson & Garber on behalf of owners and lessees of 2022 Ram 1500, Ram 2500, and Ram 3500 chassis cab vehicles. The court action contends the vehicles have defective rearview cameras. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-09993, Tarsio v. FCA US LLC et al.

Automotive

November 23, 2022, 6:49 PM