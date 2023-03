New Suit - Employment

Johns Hopkins University was hit with an employment lawsuit on Thursday in Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by Schifanelli Law on behalf of Sally W. Tarquinio, who was allegedly terminated after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00727, Tarquinio v. Johns Hopkins University et al.

Education

March 16, 2023, 7:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Sally W Tarquinio

Plaintiffs

Schifanelli Law, LLP

defendants

Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA