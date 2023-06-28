New Suit - Securities

Embark Trucks and its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court surrounding the company's proposed acquisition by Applied Intuition. The court case, filed by Brodsky & Smith on behalf of Karen Tarlecky, accuses the defendants of misrepresenting information in the proxy statement in support of the transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03211, Tarlecky v. Embark Technology, Inc. et al.

AI & Automation

June 28, 2023, 8:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Karen Tarlecky

Plaintiffs

Brodsky & Smith LLC

defendants

Embark Technology, Inc.

Alex Rodrigues

Brandon Moak

Elaine Chao

Ian Robertson

Pat Grady

Patricia Chiodo

Penelope Herscher

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws