Embark Trucks and its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court surrounding the company's proposed acquisition by Applied Intuition. The court case, filed by Brodsky & Smith on behalf of Karen Tarlecky, accuses the defendants of misrepresenting information in the proxy statement in support of the transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03211, Tarlecky v. Embark Technology, Inc. et al.
AI & Automation
June 28, 2023, 8:04 PM