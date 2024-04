Who Got The Work

Abby F. Rudzin of O'Melveny & Myers has entered an appearance for Next Bridge Hydrocarbons in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed March 15 in New York Eastern District Court by Levi & Korsinsky, accuses the defendants of overvaluing the company's assets in financial statements. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph A. Marutollo, is 1:24-cv-01927, Targgart v. Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. et al.

Energy

April 12, 2024, 9:21 AM

