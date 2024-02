News From Law.com

A proposed New York bill that aims to designate Albany County trial courts as the lone venue that could hear redistricting lawsuits has captured the attention of elections lawyers in the Empire State. New York redistricting was seen as key in shifting control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2022 election, and the legal wrangling has persisted as the 2024 election approaches.

February 14, 2024, 1:16 PM

