New Suit - Contract

Target sued First Choice Commercial Janitorial Services of Florida Inc. Friday in Minnesota District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, filed by Erickson, Zierke, Kuderer & Madsen, contends that First Choice failed to indemnify Target for costs incurred in an underlying slip-and-fall action. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01457, Target Corporation v. First Choice Commercial Janitorial Services of Florida, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 19, 2023, 7:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Target Corporation

Plaintiffs

Erickson, Zierke, Kuderer & Madsen, P.A.

defendants

First Choice Commercial Janitorial Services of Florida, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract