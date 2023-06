Who Got The Work

Jesse Linebaugh of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath has entered an appearance for Nationwide Life and Annuity Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, over the denial of death benefits, was filed May 8 in South Dakota District Court by Turbak Law Office on behalf of Vernon Tarbox. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roberto A. Lange, is 4:23-cv-04074, Tarbox v. Nationwide Life and Annuity Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 22, 2023, 5:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Vernon Tarbox

Plaintiffs

Turbak Law Office, P.C.

Turbak Law Office P.C.

defendants

Nationwide Life and Annuity Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute