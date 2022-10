Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Horizon House to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Bell & Bell on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was retaliated against for raising concerns about unsafe conditions and unethical practices at the company, as well as her daughter's disability. The case is 5:22-cv-04246, Tarboro v. Horizon House, Inc.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 24, 2022, 2:58 PM