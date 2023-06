New Suit - Employment

AdaptHealth, a distributor of home medical equipment, was hit with an employment lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by ThorpeLaw on behalf of a former employee who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for taking FMLA leave to care for her ailing spouse. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01454, Taranto-King et al. v. AdaptHealth LLC.

Health Care

June 29, 2023, 2:46 PM

