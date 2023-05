New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Trader Joe's was hit with a consumer class action on Tuesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendant's dark chocolate bars contain dangerous levels of lead and cadmium. The case is 3:23-cv-00853, Tarantino et al. v. Trader Joe's Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 09, 2023, 8:27 PM

Plaintiffs

David Babaian

Louis Tarantino

Nancy Komessar

Plaintiffs

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe, LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

defendants

Trader Joe's Company

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct