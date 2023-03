Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at d'Arcambal Ousley & Cuyler Burk on Wednesday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against McDonald's and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Rosemarie Arnold on behalf of Harutyun Tarakciyan and Siran Tarakciyan. The case is 2:23-cv-01179, Tarakciyan et al v. Walmart Supercenter- Secaucus et al.