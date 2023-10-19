TAR to Gen AI: How E-Discovery Might Already Be Prepared for...

News From Law.com

As new as generative artificial intelligence might make AI seem to many across the legal industry and beyond, few professionals know better than e-discovery practitioners that AI has been seeping into legal work for decades. To be sure, the differences between more traditional AI use cases and generative AI use cases are various, but at a Masters Conference 2023 panel, Ron Hedges, a retired U.S. magistrate judge for the District of New Jersey and the principal at Ronald J. Hedges, noted, "It's all AI." And while generative AI is new, it shouldn't be considered entirely alien.

October 19, 2023, 5:20 PM

