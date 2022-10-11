New Suit - Trademark

Duane Morris filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Tapioca Express Inc. The suit names Danny Ly and Phat-Quoc Ly, doing business as Tapioca Xpress. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of operating their store using a mark that is virtually identical to the plaintiff's mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-03511, Tapioca Express, Inc. v. Phat-Quoc (Peter) Ly d/b/a Tapioca Xpress et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 11, 2022, 7:51 PM