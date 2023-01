New Suit - Consumer

Comenity Bank was sued Tuesday in California Southern District Court over alleged violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The lawsuit was filed by BLC Law Center on behalf of Irazema Tapia. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00135, Tapia v. Comenity Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

January 25, 2023, 3:11 PM