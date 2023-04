New Suit - Trademark

Coach and parent company Tapestry filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Hannstar Trading, Leslie Trading and Din Metel Inc. on Tuesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by the Blakely Law Group, accuses the defendants of selling counterfeit purses, wallets and other products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01049, Tapestry Inc. et al. v. Hannstar Trading Co. Ltd. et al.

April 25, 2023, 8:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Coach Services, Inc.

Tapestry, Inc.

Coach IP Holdings LLC

Plaintiffs

Blakely Law Group

defendants

Din Metel, Inc.

Hannstar Trading Co., Ltd.

Leslie Trading, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims