Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Victor Rane on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Spirit Airlines and Jervis B. Webb Company to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Adamson Ahdoot and the Law Offices of Haleh Shekarchian on behalf of a Spirit employee who contends he sustained serious injuries after his arms became entangled in the baggage conveyor belt. The case is 2:23-cv-05564, Tapang v. Jervis B. Webb Company et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 11, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

John Tapang

defendants

Spirit Airlines, Inc.

Jervis B. Webb Company

defendant counsels

Victor Rane

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims