Who Got The Work

Stephanie Robin of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough has entered an appearance for American Protection Plans LLC in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed Oct. 28 in Florida Southern District Court by Jordan Richards PLLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II, is 9:22-cv-81657, Tanofsky v. American Protection Plans, LLC.

Florida

December 12, 2022, 1:48 PM