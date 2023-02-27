New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Acushnet Co., which owns the golf brand 'Titleist,' was hit with a digital privacy class action on Monday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and the Finley Firm, is part of a wave of cases accusing businesses of violating the federal Wiretap Act and state privacy laws by using 'session replay' software to track user activity on their websites. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00346, Tanner v. Acushnet Co. et al.

Internet & Social Media

February 27, 2023, 4:16 PM