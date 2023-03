Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to Colorado District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage arising from a wind and hailstorm, was filed by Daly & Black on behalf of Mark Smith and Karen Tanner-Smith. The case is 1:23-cv-00566, Tanner-Smith et al v. Nationwide Affinity Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

March 02, 2023, 1:58 PM