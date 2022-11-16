Who Got The Work

Stephen J. Kraftschik of Polsinelli has entered an appearance for Candela Corporation in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Nov. 4 in Delaware District Court by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on behalf of Dr. Nikolai Tankovich, asserts a single patent generally related to an improved laser system used in tissue treatment therapy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:22-cv-01458, Tankovich MD, Phd v. Candela Corporation.

Technology

November 16, 2022, 7:15 AM