Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wright, Lindsey & Jennings on Monday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Walgreens Boots Alliance, a holding company known for its retail chains Walgreens and Duane Reade, to Arkansas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by the Pfeifer Law Firm on behalf of Joyce Tankersley and Paul Tankersley. The case is 2:22-cv-02154, Tankersley et al v. Walgreens Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 26, 2022, 3:52 PM