Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Armstrong Teasdale on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Trumpf Inc., a manufacturer of machine tools and laser technology, to Kansas District Court. The complaint was filed by Lathrop GPM on behalf of Tank Connection over an allegedly defective TruLaser purchased from Trumpf. The case is 2:22-cv-02361, Tank Connection LLC v. Trumpf Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 12, 2022, 7:06 PM