New Suit

Bank of America was hit with a complaint Friday in Massachusetts District Court over alleged unfair trade or violations of commerce laws. The suit was filed pro se by Kathryn L. Tangusso. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10283, Tangusso v. Bank Of America et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 03, 2023, 10:12 AM