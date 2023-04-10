Lawyers at Fuqua Campbell PA and Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AIG subsidiary Lexington Insurance and other defendants to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, over a disputed property damage claim arising from water infiltration, was filed by Wales & Mikesch and Cokinos & Young on behalf of Tanglewood Owner LLC. Other defendants in the case include QBE Specialty Insurance Co., Zurich Insurance Group subsidiary Steadfast Insurance and Old Republic Union Insurance. The case is 5:23-cv-05056, Tanglewood Owner, LLC v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London et al.
Insurance
April 10, 2023, 4:04 PM