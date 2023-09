News From Law.com

Tanger Outlets, the nation's second-biggest owner of outlet malls, has hired real estate industry veteran Jessica Norman as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary. Norman comes to Greensboro, North Carolina-based Tanger from Philadelphia-based apartment complex owner Independence Realty Trust, where she worked for seven years, most recently as chief legal officer.

Real Estate

September 13, 2023, 5:59 AM

nature of claim: /