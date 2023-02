New Suit - Patent

McDermott Will & Emery filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court on behalf of Tangent Technologies LLC. The suit, which names RPI Inc., asserts three patents for plastic lumber. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00261, Tangent Technologies,LLC v. Rpi, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 24, 2023, 7:27 PM