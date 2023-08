Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Streamline LLC to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged unpaid invoices for services rendered, was filed by the Kodem Law Firm on behalf of Tangensis Inc. The case is 3:23-cv-01760, Tangensis, Inc. v. Streamline, LLC.

Technology

August 07, 2023, 6:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Tangensis, Inc.

defendants

Streamline, LLC

defendant counsels

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract