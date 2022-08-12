Who Got The Work

Orin Snyder, Brian C. Ascher, and David P. Salant from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have stepped in to defend Wilson Tang in a pending trademark lawsuit. The suit concerns the Nom Wah Tea Parlor, a storied dim sum restaurant in Manhattan’s Chinatown and was filed July 6 in New York Southern District Court by Lewis & Lin on behalf of Vincent Tang, whose family has operated the restaurant for decades. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, is 1:22-cv-05736, Tang v. Tang et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 12, 2022, 9:58 AM