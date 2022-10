New Suit - Employment

Eaton Corp. was sued Monday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The court action, over alleged age- and national origin-based employment discrimination, was brought by Wehrle Law on behalf of David Tang. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-01116, Tang v. Eaton Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 24, 2022, 7:14 PM