New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Tenet Healthcare, a health care service provider based in Dallas, and Conifer Value-Based Care were hit with a data breach class action Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was brought by Kendall Law Group and Kantrowitz, Goldhamer & Graifman on behalf of current and former patients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00870, Tang v. Conifer Value-Based Care, LLC et al.

Health Care

April 25, 2023, 2:00 PM

Plaintiffs

William Tang

Plaintiffs

Kendall Law Group PLLC

defendants

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC

Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions, LLC

Conifer Value-Based Care, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract