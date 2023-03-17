Samantha Rubin of Cozen O'Connor and Michael J. Reiss and Daniel S. Schecter of Latham & Watkins have entered appearances for GNC Holdings, CITIC Group and other defendants in a pending shareholder class action. The suit, filed Feb. 13 in New York Southern District Court by Tang PC on behalf of GNC minority shareholders, accuses the defendants of exploiting GNC's financial distress by conducting a 'loan-to-own' scheme through debt refinancing and bankruptcy procedures. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein, is 1:23-cv-01195, Tang et al v. Citic Capital Holdings Ltd. et al.
March 17, 2023, 10:55 AM