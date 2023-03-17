Who Got The Work

Samantha Rubin of Cozen O'Connor and Michael J. Reiss and Daniel S. Schecter of Latham & Watkins have entered appearances for GNC Holdings, CITIC Group and other defendants in a pending shareholder class action. The suit, filed Feb. 13 in New York Southern District Court by Tang PC on behalf of GNC minority shareholders, accuses the defendants of exploiting GNC's financial distress by conducting a 'loan-to-own' scheme through debt refinancing and bankruptcy procedures. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein, is 1:23-cv-01195, Tang et al v. Citic Capital Holdings Ltd. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 17, 2023, 10:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Faris Al Kooheji

John Yong Tang

Plaintiffs

Tang PC

defendants

Citic Limited

Evercore Inc.

GNC Holdings, LLC

ABC Company

Alan D Feldman

Amy B Lane

Cameron Lawrence

Citic Capital Holdings Ltd.

Citic Capital Partners LLC

Gregory Berube

Hans Allegaert

John Doe

John Doe

Kenneth A Martindale

Michael F Hines

Michele S Meyer

Philip E Mallott

Robert F Moran

Susan M Canning

Tricia K Tolivar

Yichen Zhang

Yong Kai Wong

Zt Biopharmaceutical LLC

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

Latham & Watkins

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims