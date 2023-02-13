New Suit - Securities Class Action

CITIC Group, GNC Holdings, Evercore and other defendants were slapped with a securities class action on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Tang PC on behalf of GNC minority shareholders, accuses the defendants of exploiting GNC's financial distress by conducting a 'loan-to-own' scheme through debt refinancing and bankruptcy procedures. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01195, Tang et al. v. CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 13, 2023, 7:52 PM