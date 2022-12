New Suit - Motor Vehicle Tort

Morgan & Morgan sued the U.S. government Monday in Kentucky Western District Court for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit arises from an Oct. 2020 collision involving an IRS employee operating an agency vehicle. The case is 3:22-cv-00667, Tandy et al v. United States of America et al.

Kentucky

December 19, 2022, 6:04 PM