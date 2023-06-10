Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cozen O'Connor on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Scottsdale Insurance Co. to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Pillsbury & Coleman on behalf of Tandem Fund II LP, accuses Scottsdale of failing to pay for damages arising from an underlying arbitration action and in accordance with an issued business and management indemnity policy. The case is 4:23-cv-02810, Tandem Fund II, L.P. v. Scottsdale Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 10, 2023, 11:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Tandem Fund II, L.P.

Plaintiffs

Pillsbury & Coleman LLP

defendants

Scottsdale Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute