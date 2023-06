Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Scottsdale Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Nationwide, to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Pillsbury & Coleman on behalf of Tandem Fund II, seeks over $1 million for an arbitration award that was granted to Bijoux, a restaurant that was fully acquired by the plaintiff. The case is 3:23-cv-02810, Tandem Fund II, L.P. v. Scottsdale Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 07, 2023, 8:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Tandem Fund II, L.P.

defendants

Scottsdale Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute