Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against American Airlines Group to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Astanehe Law on behalf of Edgar Tampueco, who was injured by an American Airlines employee who was operating a high speed remote control vehicle at the San Francisco International Airport location. The case is 4:23-cv-02715, Tampueco v. American Airlines Group Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 01, 2023, 5:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Edgar Tampueco

defendants

American Airlines Group Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims