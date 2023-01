Removed To Federal Court

American Airlines Group removed a personal injury lawsuit to California Northern District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by Astenehe Law, brings premises liability and negligence claims on behalf of a worker at San Francisco International Airport who alleges that he was injured while crossing a tarmac controlled by the airline. The case is 3:23-cv-00081, Tampueco v. American Airlines.

Transportation & Logistics

January 07, 2023, 8:35 PM