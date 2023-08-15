Tampa Judge Enters Class Certification to USF Students in Tu...

News From Law.com

A state court in Tampa entered class certification in favor of students who paid millions of dollars in fees for services, facilities, resources, activities and events that the University of South Florida failed to provide during four academic semesters amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adam Moskowitz of the Moskowitz Law Firm in Miami, who represents the plaintiff class representative, doctoral student Valerie Marie Moore, against the defendant, the University of South Florida Board of Trustees, said the order comes amid a case before the Florida Supreme Court on nearly 15 other actions by judges who ruled differently.

